It "didn't take much thinking" for him to accept the job: "It came as a big surprise, of course. Steve Parish was very clear he wanted me to come in and take over the reins. It was not a difficult decision for me."

He has never embraced retirement: "I don't feel old enough to be retired! I know my birth certificate says I am and people keep asking me how retirement is going. But I don't actively seek these jobs."

This job is for a particular purpose: "The owners have asked myself and Ray [Lewington] to do a very specific job - to work with these players and try to make sure they stay in the Premier League. I don't know what the rest of the future holds."

On the mindset of a Palace squad winless in 13 games: "It's so easy to lose confidence. But, as they showed last season and in the early part of this one, they are a good team that can win games and produce good football. We have somehow got to get back to that."

He praised the fans, while accepting their anxieties: "In my four years here, they were vital to any success. It is a loyal, fervent support. We have to give them something that is worthy of getting behind but I am convinced we will get a lot of help from them."