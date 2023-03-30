Hodgson on Palace return, confidence and fans
Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport
Roy Hodgson has been speaking to the media before his first game back in charge of Crystal Palace against Leicester on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
It "didn't take much thinking" for him to accept the job: "It came as a big surprise, of course. Steve Parish was very clear he wanted me to come in and take over the reins. It was not a difficult decision for me."
He has never embraced retirement: "I don't feel old enough to be retired! I know my birth certificate says I am and people keep asking me how retirement is going. But I don't actively seek these jobs."
This job is for a particular purpose: "The owners have asked myself and Ray [Lewington] to do a very specific job - to work with these players and try to make sure they stay in the Premier League. I don't know what the rest of the future holds."
On the mindset of a Palace squad winless in 13 games: "It's so easy to lose confidence. But, as they showed last season and in the early part of this one, they are a good team that can win games and produce good football. We have somehow got to get back to that."
He praised the fans, while accepting their anxieties: "In my four years here, they were vital to any success. It is a loyal, fervent support. We have to give them something that is worthy of getting behind but I am convinced we will get a lot of help from them."
Vicente Guaita and Sam Johnstone have recovered: "Both goalkeepers are fit but we have lost Nathan Ferguson and Chris Richards for this game. Hopefully their injuries are not serious and they may be back next week."
