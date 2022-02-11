Departing technical director Dan Ashworth says he is leaving Brighton "with a heavy heart".

Ashworth has been placed on gardening leave after reaching agreement with an as yet unnamed Premier League club, but he has thanked the club for the "privilege" of working at the Amex.

"It was a really difficult decision to leave because I wasn't looking for a job," he said. "I didn't apply for it and I have been really happy at Brighton.

"It's a brilliant club, really well run, there's good people to work with and it is run in the right way."

Ashworth joined Brighton in September 2018 and has overseen the club's transformation into a solid Premier League outfit.

"I have loved every minute of it and I leave with a really heavy heart," he said.

"I hope the club continue to go from strength to strength and continue the outstanding progress made with Tony [Bloom] as chairman."