An apparently leaked document detailing the United States' World Cup squad lists Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers in the final selection. (Mail), external

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is ranked as an outsider for the Southampton managerial vacancy. (Scotsman - subscription required), external

Meanwhile, Celtic's Scotland internationals will not be available for this month's friendly with Turkey as they will be playing in the Sydney Super Cup for their club. (Sun), external