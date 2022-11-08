Manager R﻿obbie Neilson says it's "outstanding" for Hearts to have three players going to the World Cup.

N﻿athaniel Atkinson, fellow defender Kye Rowles and midfielder Cammy Devlin have been named in Australia's squad for Qatar.

"I'm delighted for them," said Neilson. "For both sides, it's exceptional - we've got three players playing at the World Cup."

H﻿earts visit Rangers in Wednesday's Scottish Premiership match, with the Ibrox side having lost away to St Johnstone on Sunday.

"Y﻿ou're going to Ibrox, it's always going to be a difficult game," said Neilson. "We go there with confidence.

"When you're at Rangers, there's always pressure on you. It's the same as Hearts when we play at Tynecastle. It's the nature of football nowadays, every team's expected to win every game."