Giovanni van Bronckhorst on Sportsound: "Our energy and work rate, we did really well.

"First half, we tried to get an early goal and we started really well. We had some transition moments where we had so much space but did not turn them into the goals.

"Second half, we did much better. The goal was an example of how you need to play against opposition who defend deep.

"I'm happy for the team and club that we got three points.

"It's improtnat to finish with a win [against St Mirren on Saturday]. Then five weeks until we play our first competitive game after the break. We can rest and recover and prepare well for the second phase.

"Hopefully we get some players back from injury, and start fresh again against Hibs (on 15 December)."