Lucy Oliva, BBC Radio London

Chelsea fans are having to get used to an unusual sensation this week - watching Champions League football from the sidelines.

Thiago Silva’s tweet pining for Europe’s elite tournament attracted much attention on social media on Tuesday night, with the soon-to-be 39-year-old understandably frustrated by the sub-par start they have made and how it only compounds the misery of last season.

For just the second time since the 1996-97 season, Chelsea are not participating in any Uefa competition. The last time it happened? The 2016-17 season under Antonio Conte, a campaign which had one very obvious redeeming quality - they won the Premier League title in style.

If the Blues had ambitions of repeating that feat this time round, they have not made a start conducive to achieving domestic glory.

After just five games, they are already 10 points behind table toppers Manchester City. Ambitions of being title contenders were surely premature, but perhaps of more concern is the seven-point chasm to make up to the Champions League places, with Brighton currently in fifth on 12 points.

Even with the expansion of the competition looking set to add an extra qualifying spot for the Premier League, it currently looks a way off for Mauricio Pochettino’s team given their stuttering start, continued injury crisis and incredibly youthful, inexperienced squad.

With concerns rising off the pitch as to how damaging it would be for the club financially if they do fail to secure Champions League football, it remains to be seen whether the much-scrutinised transfer policy implemented by Todd Boehly and co. will pay off.

