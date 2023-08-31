Leicester have announced the signing of Sporting Lisbon's Ghanaian winger Abdul Fatawu on a season-long loan.

He told Leicester's official website: "I'm so happy. This is an amazing moment for me, I'm happy to be here. For me, from looking at Leicester and how I felt about the coach, here is the best place for me.

"This was the best moment for me to join Leicester. I chose them because I think they can grow me and help me mature. Enzo Maresca told me about the plans he has for me and how he wants me to play - how he wants to help me in my football."

