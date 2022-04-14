Liverpool have reached the semi-final of the European Cup/Champions League for a 12th time; no English club has reached the last four more times (level with Manchester United).

The Reds failed to win a Champions League match in which they led by 2+ goals at Anfield for only a second time, and first since March 2020 when they lost 3-2 after extra-time to Atletico de Madrid.

Jurgen Klopp has reached the semi-finals of the Champions League for a fourth time, three of which have been with Liverpool (other one with Borussia Dortmund). Only Alex Ferguson (seven) has reached the competition's final four more times with English clubs as a manager.