Romelu Lukaku has been linked with a return to former club Inter Milan but the 28-year-old wants to stay and fight for his place at Stamford Bridge. (Mirror), external

Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham are interested in Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, who is open to leaving Juventus when his contract with the Serie A side runs out in the summer. (90 Min), external

Meanwhile, United are interested in signing Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer when his contract with the club runs out in the summer and the 28-year-old will delay a decision until the end of the season. (Mirror), external

The Blues have quickly ruled out an attempt to sign Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry, 26, and will instead "go all out" to sign Barcelona and France forward Ousmane Dembele, in the summer. (Sport - in Spanish), external

Barcelona are considering making a move for midfielder Saul Niguez in the summer when the 27-year-old is expected to return to Atletico Madrid from his loan at Chelsea. (Sport - in Spanish), external

