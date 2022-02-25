BBC Sport

Lijnders on cup final injuries, the fans and Klopp

Liverpool's assistant manager Pep Lijnders has been speaking to the media before the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea on Sunday.

Here are the main lines from the news conference:

  • Bobby Firmino will not be available for the final but Diogo Jota "isn't ruled out" but "it will be a challenge" to have him ready to play.

  • On the importance of the final, he said: "We go for this game on Sunday with all we have. We will see the fans, hear them, feel them."

  • He described facing Chelsea at Wembley as "a tough game", before adding: "We really look forward to it."

  • "We are going there to compete against the Champions League winners and we know it will be a tough game. We have to be spot on, but we really look forward to it," he added.

  • On his relationship with Klopp, the assistant manager said: "He's so much more than a coach to me. I am grateful and happy how we work together."

