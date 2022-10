Fabian Schar is fit for Newcastle despite being substituted on Sunday due to the recurrence of a foot problem.

Striker Alexander Isak will not play again until after the World Cup after suffering a setback in his recovery from a thigh injury.

Anthony Gordon returns for Everton after serving a one-match ban, while Mason Holgate has overcome a knee injury.

Yerry Mina will not feature because of a calf complaint.

