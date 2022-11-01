P﻿ep Guardiola says he is looking forward to taking a break over the World Cup as many of his Manchester City players fly out to Qatar.

C﻿ity host Brentford on Saturday, 12 November and do not play another fixture until Wednesday, 28 December, when they travel to Leeds United.

Guardiola revealed there will be some time off, as well as the remaining squad potentially heading to Abu Dhabi for some warm-weather training.

"﻿It's definitely a chance to recharge batteries," he said. "My staff and the backroom staff will get to take a break but, unfortunately, for the players that cannot happen.

"﻿It will be good to refresh our minds and have more time to analyse and review our performances.

"﻿We're trying to arrange to go to Abu Dhabi and get some good training in good weather. Our owners are there and we would like to go right after our first break following the Brentford game."

A﻿nd how will he make sure he keeps on top of all the World Cup action?

"﻿At home with a glass of red wine will be the best way to watch the games," he said.