Patrick Vieira says Sunday's game against Leicester gives Crystal Palace the chance to show they can perform consistently in the Premier League.

The Eagles are currently ninth in the table and on a five-match unbeaten run, but Vieira isn't getting carried away.

He said: "We always have our feet on the ground.

"We were really pleased with the performance against Arsenal but the challenge for us is to find this kind of consistency that we’ve been talking about – to try to repeat those kinds of games and those kinds of performances.

“We can still finish below ninth position. Our aim is always to progress individually and collectively. We have to finish as high as we can. We have to look at our performance game after game.

“It’s about progressing as a team. There’s still a lot of departments in the game we need to improve. There’s a lot of details in our game we want to improve."

Palace head into Sunday's match level on points with the Foxes, so Vieira is expecting a tight game.

"This is the excitement and the kind of pressure that we want to put on our shoulders," he said. "We want to be higher in the league and to be higher you need a good result against Leicester, but it’s not just about the game.

"The result is important and it might help us to be more comfortable in the league, but it’s about the performance as well. How we want to play, and how to challenge the players, because we want progress."