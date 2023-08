Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Alexis Mac Allister’s red card: "Harsh. We have to speak about it. What you can see in the pictures is yes there is contact but that is it.

“It was straight, there was no real power in the foot. There was contact but there is contact in a game all the time. I think if he gives a yellow card nobody would say, 'by the way you need to have another look at that.'"