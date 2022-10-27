'I've never lost this much'
Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch gives his thoughts ahead of the trip to Liverpool.
Jesse Marsch said he tries to be a "positive guy" but recent results have made the Leeds boss angry and sick of losing.
Speaking before Saturday's game against Liverpool, he said: "I’m actually kind of angry right now.
"I’m tired of playing matches where we are in the match and in many cases we are better than the opponent and walking away with nothing. I am tired of not capitalising on moments when we are the better team and I am tired of giving away goals too cheaply. I am tired of not getting results that we should be getting.
"I was 14 years as a player, 13 years as a coach and I have never lost this much in my career and I’m sick of it.
"I’m trying to figure out which guys can be counted on at the highest level right now, what kind of decisions need to be made from a tactical perspective and I need to help the group find their confidence and find which guys are ready to fight for everything so that we can do everything we can to get the points we need.
"This week I have mixed things up because I can see the attention span when the stress levels are high haven’t been as good. I have tried to find the right mix of training ideas along with tactical ideas and preparation in every way.
"We are urgent, we are trying to stay positive, we are injecting belief but we need to know that the moment is now. I’m always a pretty positive guy but I am sick of losing. At some point we have to dig in and do whatever it takes. The only metric that matters right now is points."
Did you know?
Leeds have lost four consecutive Premier League matches. Marcelo Bielsa was sacked as manager of the Whites after a four-game Premier League losing streak in February 2022 (included a 6-0 defeat at Anfield).
Leeds (W0-D2-L6) have equalled their longest Premier League winless run since returning to the top flight in 2020 - also eight from January to March 2022 (W0-D1-L7).
This century, the Whites have had only one longer league winless streak - nine from December 2017 to February 2018 in the Championship (they had a change of manager during that run).