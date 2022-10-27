J﻿esse Marsch said he tries to be a "positive guy" but recent results have made the Leeds boss angry and sick of losing.

S﻿peaking before Saturday's game against Liverpool, he said: "I’m actually kind of angry right now.

"I’m tired of playing matches where we are in the match and in many cases we are better than the opponent and walking away with nothing. I am tired of not capitalising on moments when we are the better team and I am tired of giving away goals too cheaply. I am tired of not getting results that we should be getting.

"I was 14 years as a player, 13 years as a coach and I have never lost this much in my career and I’m sick of it.

"I’m trying to figure out which guys can be counted on at the highest level right now, what kind of decisions need to be made from a tactical perspective and I need to help the group find their confidence and find which guys are ready to fight for everything so that we can do everything we can to get the points we need.

"This week I have mixed things up because I can see the attention span when the stress levels are high haven’t been as good. I have tried to find the right mix of training ideas along with tactical ideas and preparation in every way.

"We are urgent, we are trying to stay positive, we are injecting belief but we need to know that the moment is now. I’m always a pretty positive guy but I am sick of losing. At some point we have to dig in and do whatever it takes. The only metric that matters right now is points."

D﻿id you know?