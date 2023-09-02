St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean: "First and foremost, I've got to credit my players for fighting all the way to the end. It was a terrific point in the end.

"We knew it was going to be a difficult game. We never got to anywhere near the levels we know we can get to, so to get a point out the game, we're delighted.

"The subs came on and affected the game. Young Max got two goals who I'm delighted for. He's a great lad.

"We're going to get better. We'll keeping working hard and we'll keep improving. You probably won't see the best of this Saints team for a while, but it won't be through a lack of trying.

"It's something to build on. We wanted to win the game. We don't want to draw games especially with Dundee will be in and around us. We look forward to the next game."