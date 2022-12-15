On the latest episode of the Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast, Jonny Buchan, Adam Pope and Kaiser Chief's Simon Rix debated the three best, and three worst signings under Victor Orta.

There was no consensus number-one pick in the 'best' category for the three, however they were full of praise for goalkeeper Illan Meslier, even proclaiming him a future France number one.

Speaking of Meslier Pope said: "I think the way he had to step in off the back of the ban for Kiko Casilla at Hull, we thought this guy was alright.

"Everything is good about him, he is correcting things he did wrong, his kicking under Bielsa was fantastic and his all-round game is great.

"Another five years he will go in straight over the top of Lloris eventually, there are other people ahead of him but he will dive right in."

Rix added: "Just a top keeper isn’t he? Five million is probably expensive for a young keeper but we will make money on him. Someone big will come in for him soon as he has been tested the last few seasons.

"It is funny to talk about someone who has conceded a lot of a goals as a best signing but he has kept us in a lot of games as well."

There was also heaps from praise from Buchan: "First keeper to keep 11 clean sheets under the age of 21.

"I think he will go on to be one of the great goalkeepers, I think he will be France’s number one and I think when he is in his mid thirties we will look back and go 'wow, remember when he was at Elland Road.'"

