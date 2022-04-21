Former Crystal Palace striker Clinton Morrison has backed Everton to avoid relegation from the Premier League - but says their upcoming fixtures look tricky.

Richarlison scrambled home a deflected late equaliser against Leicester City on Wednesday night to salvage a draw and move Frank Lampard's side four points clear of 18th-placed Burnley.

The Toffees head to Anfield on Sunday for a Merseyside derby with Liverpool before facing Chelsea the following weekend.

"There will be lots of twists and turns, but I think they will survive," Morrison told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"Everton have got big games next month against Watford, Brentford and Crystal Palace and I think that gives them a great opportunity.

"In the second half, they showed togetherness and the fans at Goodison Park are fantastic.

"The equaliser was a big goal for Richarlison and a big goal for Everton."

