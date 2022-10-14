Mikel Arteta, speaking to BT Sport: I'm really happy with the win against a team that has won the last 14 games here at home. It's not a coincidence. We were expecting a really tough night here and we made a lot of changes again, but I'm delighted to find a way to win. To do that under any circumstances is a real positive for me and the team.

"They are really fast and the turnovers and giving away of the ball that you don't usually expect. The ball was leaping and it was out of your feet and you give it away and the game becomes so fast. I'm happy, but at the same time we have to improve a lot.

"There were moments where we had to suffer and we lost too many duels in the middle of the park, but the way the boys are trying and their hunger to win is there. You can notice that."