Former Tottenham and England goalkeeper Paul Robinson on Radio 5 Live: "Paul Heckingbottom's team defended excellently well in the first half. They disrupted Manchester City and didn't make it easy for them.

"Sheffield United found a way back into the game. Their manager will be delighted with what he's seen today."

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher on Sky Sports: "An exciting end to the game wasn't it?

"I felt that when it went to 1-1, Sheffield United seemed to lose their heads a bit. They were flying around after the ball, clearly feeding off the energy from the crowd. They just needed to calm themselves down.

"But, in the end, City showed their class, and that is what top teams do."