L﻿eeds v Fulham: Head-to-head stats

Leeds v Fulham: Head-to-head stats over eight Premier League games. Wins: Leeds 4 Fulham 3. Goals: Leeds 11, Fulham 10. Clean sheets: Leeds 2, Fulham 4Getty Images

  • Leeds have won their past three league games against Fulham, as many as they had in their previous 15 against them. They’ve never won four consecutively against the Cottagers before.

  • Fulham are winless in their past five league visits to Elland Road against Leeds.

  • Patrick Bamford has scored in all four of his league games against Fulham for Leeds.

  • Aleksandar Mitrovic has been involved in six goals in his past six league appearances against Leeds (four goals, two assists).