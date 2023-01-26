Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Tottenham's gazumping of Everton for Villareal forward Arnaut Danjuma this week has been universally praised, with Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards suggesting this deal helps Spurs be one of the "winners" of the transfer window.

But what makes Danjuma special? And why is he such a good signing?

He first came to Premier League attention last season after his menacing performance at Old Trafford for Villareal in the Champions League.

The 25-year-old scored six goals as the Yellow Submarines defied expectations to reach the semi-finals, with Danjuma becoming their leading Champions League goalscorer in the process.

Besides Harry Kane, Spurs have struggled for fluency and goals in attack this season, with the summer addition of Richarlison yet to catch fire.

Danjuma has mainly played as a centre-forward in Spain but can operate on the left or tucked in behind the main striker.

Predominantly right-footed, his surprise exclusion from the Netherlands squad for Qatar was perhaps because of a foot injury that caused him to miss pre-tournament training camps, rather than a sleight on his ability.

He likes a dribble, in the top 20% for European forwards, with a skillset more akin to Dejan Kulusevski than Son Heung-min, who regularly operates off the left for Spurs.

Blessed with tight control and the ability to beat a defender, Danjuma offers unpredictability to a Spurs attack that has often been well shackled by organised defences this season.

His first chance to impress comes against Championship defenders on Saturday against Preston in the FA Cup.

Given he's previously shone at that level with Bournemouth, expect him to hit the ground running.