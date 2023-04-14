Transfer news: Man Utd & Bayern want Kane
- Published
Bayern Munich are interested in signing England striker Harry Kane, 29, from Tottenham this summer, however Manchester United are favourites because the player wants to stay in the Premier League. (Mirror), external
But German champions Bayern are ready to test Tottenham's resolve with a persuasive offer for England captain Kane. (Independent), external
Spain forward Ansu Fati, 20, wants to stay at Barcelona, despite interest from Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Tottenham. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish), external
Want more transfer stories? Read Friday's full gossip column