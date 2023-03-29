Newcastle United are winless in six Premier League games against Manchester United, though the past two have both been drawn. They have not gone three league games without defeat against the Red Devils since January 2012.

Manchester United have won more Premier League away games against Newcastle than any other side (14). However, they have lost two of their past five, having lost just one of their previous 13 at St James' Park.

On average, the Magpies' league games have been 98 minutes and 58 seconds this season, the third highest in the division. However, the ball has been in play on average for just 51 minutes and 41 seconds, the lowest in the competition.