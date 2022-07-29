Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

When you have a well-oiled machine like Manchester City,. taking a few important nuts and bolts out could cause a jarring in the system.

Pep Guardiola eluded to it with the exits of Gabriel Jesus, Fernandinho, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Raheem Sterling.

"If you analyse what happened in the last years without these important players it would be difficult to imagine," he began.

However, upgrade those parts with smooth operators - Stefan Ortega, Kalvin Phillips, Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez - and then maybe the machine will get quicker, faster... better.

"In my feeling they will not take time to settle," said Guardiola. "The way they settle, they listen, they behave, in the few games they play, I think they are going to start quick."

Whether that machine will be fully functioning for Saturday's Community Shield with Liverpool, we will have to wait and see. Mind you, both managers, Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp, seem to be in agreement this fixture has come around too fast.

"We are going to try to do a good game," added Guardiola. "Two and a half weeks of pre-season is too short but I saw many good things in this period."