Celtic search for Johnston loan club

Mikey Johnston during Celtic trainingSNS

Clive Lindsay, BBC Scotland

Manager Ange Postecoglou has confirmed that Celtic are "working hard" with Mikey Johnston to find the winger a club where he can gain more game time on loan.

The 23-year-old has made 80 appearances since coming through the Scottish champions' academy, but more than half of those - 49 - have been as a substitute.

"There's definitely a talented footballer there," Postecoglou said. "But sometimes you just need a different environment to help that happen and I just think, for him and his career, maybe some time away playing in a different environment, enjoying his football and bringing out his talent would help.

"He's been unlucky with injuries, but this pre-season he's been great - he hasn't missed a session.

"Part of my responsibility is to develop our younger players, or those that haven't established themselves, and you sometimes have to make a decision that, if he's not going to get enough game time here, it's better to look elsewhere. We are working hard with him to facilitate something like that happening."