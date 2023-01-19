Jess Furness, Her Game Too, external

No January transfer window has yet surpassed 2017, when Leeds United made the permanent addition of the magician that is Pablo Hernandez.

What a special player. Pablo always gave his all while wearing the badge, and it's no surprise that there is a mural in the city centre of him as long-lasting reminder of El Mago.

As for the worst... that's Jean-Kevin Augustin, who arrived in 2020. He seemed like such a young, exciting addition to the squad - and we even beat Manchester United to his signature.

Unfortunately, Augustin ended up playing just 48 minutes for us because of injury - and we ended up having to pay £18.4m to RB Leipzig for him after a legal battle. Ouch.

