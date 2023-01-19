Richard Sutherland, The Villa Park Podcast, external

The January window has never been kind to Aston Villa, but Ashley Young's value to the club can't be questioned.

Signed in January 2007, he went onto win the PFA Young Player of the Year award in 2009 and was part of a hugely successful team under Martin O'Neill.

His second stint with the club has possibly been more impressive though, and Young has become a key member of Unai Emery's team at the ripe old age of 37.

As for the worst, the window of 2020 was littered with panic signings, and top of that list has to be Danny Drinkwater.

Drastically off the pace during his four appearances, his time at the club ended following a headbutting incident with team-mate Jota during training.

