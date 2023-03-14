Roberto de Zerbi has been speaking to the media before Brighton’s game against Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

On Adam Lallana’s contract extension, he said it is an "honour" to coach him, adding: "He's a positive guy and he's a very important player for us. He's unique on the pitch, his quality is different."

Asked about Lewis Dunk and Solly March receiving international call-ups, De Zerbi said he would be "very happy" as they are players he loves watching.

He mentioned he was happy with his side's away form despite drawing 2-2 with Leeds: "We are unbeaten since October and that's incredible - we just need to be alert."

On Brighton’s ambitions, De Zerbi said: "We are ready to play tomorrow. We want to win to climb the table and reach Liverpool."

When asked about Kaoru Mitoma, he replied: "Mitoma is a crucial part of the team. In terms of one-v-ones, goals... he's one of our most important players. It's his first year and it's important for us and him that he spends seasons with us."

