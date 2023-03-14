De Zerbi on Lallana, catching Liverpool and Mitoma

Roberto de Zerbi has been speaking to the media before Brighton’s game against Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • On Adam Lallana’s contract extension, he said it is an "honour" to coach him, adding: "He's a positive guy and he's a very important player for us. He's unique on the pitch, his quality is different."

  • Asked about Lewis Dunk and Solly March receiving international call-ups, De Zerbi said he would be "very happy" as they are players he loves watching.

  • He mentioned he was happy with his side's away form despite drawing 2-2 with Leeds: "We are unbeaten since October and that's incredible - we just need to be alert."

  • On Brighton’s ambitions, De Zerbi said: "We are ready to play tomorrow. We want to win to climb the table and reach Liverpool."

  • When asked about Kaoru Mitoma, he replied: "Mitoma is a crucial part of the team. In terms of one-v-ones, goals... he's one of our most important players. It's his first year and it's important for us and him that he spends seasons with us."

Sign up for Brighton news alerts