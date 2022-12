Shakhtar Donetsk chief executive Sergei Palkin says "negotiations are continuing" with Arsenal over 21-year-old Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, after the Gunners had an opening offer of £55m rejected. (Team Talk), external

Shaktar are using Antony's £86m move to Manchester United from Ajax in the summer as their benchmark in negotiations. (Sky Sports)

