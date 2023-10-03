Coming off the back of a season in which he scored 30 goals for the first time - becoming the first Manchester United player to do so since Robin van Persie in 2012-13 - many expected Marcus Rashford to kick on.

However, both he and Erik ten Hag's project seem to have stalled after a fine campaign that saw them return to the Champions League and win silverware in the form of the Carabao Cup.

Last season, Rashford was frequently the man who reliably scored decisive goals to get United over the line in games. Indeed, he scored 17 Premier League goals from 108 shots and an xG (expected goals) of 15.8.

So far this season, however, he has scored just once from 28 shots and an xG of 2.7. His xG per shot has gone down from 0.15 to 0.10.