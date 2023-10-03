'Dens Park trip the perfect chance to move on from tough week'

Ross Morren, The County Corner podcast, external

Despite suffering three defeats in a row last week there was still positives to take from elements of Ross County’s performances.

Malky Mackay’s side were unfortunate to be on the wrong side of two of the three matches against the teams who finished third and fourth in the Premiership last season.

Mackay looked for a positive response from his side following the 4-0 defeat to Aberdeen at Pittodrie. He wouldn’t have expected County to be 1-0 down and down to 10 men after 14 minutes, but his players responded from the nightmare start incredibly well and managed to stay in the match right up until full-time.

On another day, the late pressure County applied might have brought an equaliser, but it wasn’t to be.

On Saturday against Hearts it was another tightly contested match. County looked pretty comfortable until a moment of magic from Alex Lowry, who delivered a pinpoint cross to Alan Forrest to head beyond Ross Laidlaw and give the Edinburgh side all three points.

County had two big chances of their own through Ben Purrington and Connor Randall, but both players could only guide their shots over the bar.

Fine margins can be the difference between winning and losing, and unfortunately County were just on the wrong side of those last week. The players pushed both Aberdeen and Hearts right until the full-time whistle and gave everything, but couldn’t quite find that moment of quality their opponents produced in crucial moments.

Mackay's men have the perfect opportunity to put a tough week behind them with a trip to Dens Park to face newly-promoted Dundee on Saturday.

The Staggies are unbeaten at Dens since 2016 and have scored 14 goals in their last five visits. As County have already shown their goalscoring capabilities this season, Mackay will be hoping to continue that positive record with a similar attacking display on Saturday.