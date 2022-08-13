Robinson reckons result is reward for previous performances

Speaking post-match after his side's 1-0 win over Ross County, Stephen Robinson told BBC Scotland: “I’m pleased for the players. For the level of performances in recent weeks, outwith 22 minutes against Aberdeen, that was their just rewards.

"They stuck in, they were really well organised and Ross County didn’t create a lot against us which we set out to do.

"It’s a tremendous finish from Tait that wins the game for us.

"To a man they gave everything today and that’s all you can ask. Fans want to see that they pay their money and it’s expensive nowadays and they want to see teams dying and running for the shirt and they’ve done that in all three games."