Celtic look unstoppable as Killie cut to ribbons

Andrew Petrie, BBC Scotland

There's still a mighty long way to go this season, but Celtic have started in a fashion that will leave Postecoglou confident of retaining the title.

They were relentless at times, pinning Kilmarnock into their own 18-yard box and toying with them like a cat with a ball of string.

Of course, they are yet to face the test of two games a week, but that will start with the Champions League group stage in September. However, the depth they had on the bench this afternoon suggests rotation isn't the threat it used to be.

It was an ominous message for the other teams in the league. Derek McInnes changed Kilmarnock's formation to try and match Celtic in a 4-3-3. It simply didn't work as individually Celtic's stars showed too much quality in finding and creating space for themselves.