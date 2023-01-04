Chelsea failed to beat lowly Nottingham Forest in their first match of 2023 and play their first home game of the new year against champions Manchester City on Thursday.

Manager Graham Potter said: "We have to play well ourselves - that is the key. Then you have to understand the quality they have and try to stop it. It sounds simple when you condense it down, but the reality isn't so straightforward.

"They are a top team, but we can cause them a problem. We can be ourselves and try to play well and put them under pressure. We need to use Stamford Bridge and then see what happens.

"We have to think about ourselves - how we can do better, how we can take steps forward in our game. That is the approach we'll have."

Defender Reece James and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy remain out, with Potter hoping the latter "will make progress" towards a return to action in the next week.