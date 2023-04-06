Lampard on Chelsea return, targets and message to fans

Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media after being appointed as caretaker boss at Chelsea.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • On deciding to return: "It’s a pretty easy decision for me. This is my club and I have a lot of emotional feeling towards it. I’m also a very practical person. I’m delighted to get the opportunity and thankful for it. I have confidence in myself and in what Chelsea fans want. I will do my utmost in this period to give them it."

  • He has not specifically been told this is only until the end of the season: "No, but I think the explanation of my role speaks for itself. I’m not getting ahead of myself. I want to do the best possible role I can and impact the club the best way in this period. After that, we’ll see what happens."

  • His immediate target is build morale: "I want to instil the highest level of confidence in this group. My principles are to exert a level of passion for Chelsea, bring energy to the game, talk with the players and win as many as we can. We have big games ahead and I have huge belief in the players."

  • He doesn’t have "unfinished business" at the club after his first spell as manager ended in January 2021: "That sounds a bit Hollywood. I want to work and help the club as much as I can. My last period here I have really good feelings about the positives and reflected on what I could do better."

  • His message for the supporters? "I’m very thankful for the ones who are delighted. If some are not delighted, I want them to know I will give my utmost to get the team where they want to be and give them a team they are proud of. They have always been a huge support to me and I’m incredibly grateful for that."

