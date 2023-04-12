Pep Guardiola after Manchester City's 3-0 win against Bayern Munich: "Emotionally I'm destroyed. I have aged 10 more years today. It was so demanding a game.

"In parts of the game they were better than us. It was difficult to control them. "In the last minutes of the (halves) we were better and we scored three fantastic chances."

"Now I have to relax - a day off for the guys and prepare for Leicester (in the Premier League on Saturday)."

On the challenge that still faces City: "It was an incredible result but I know a little bit what can happen in Munich.

"If you don't perform really well they are able to score one, two, three. I know that, the players know that.

"We have to do our game with huge, huge personality. If we don't do our game, anything can happen. To knock out these teams you have to have two good games, not just one."

On Erling Haaland's latest record: He's always a threat. In the first half (he was) not in the game but in the second half we started to play better and he was part of it.

"He showed he has the quality to assist as well. He is not just a top scorer."