Declan Gallagher and Mark O'Hara have been among St Mirren's summer signings, with both reuniting with their former Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson.

And former St Mirren forward Rory Loy says that reveals more about the players than the manager.

"If you've worked under a manager before and you've not particularly enjoyed it then unless it's your only option you probably try and avoid it at all costs," he told the BBC's St Mirren-themed Scottish Premiership preview podcast.

"The fact that these guys want to go and work under Stephen Robinson probably tells you they've got a good relationship with him and they like the way he works."