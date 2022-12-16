Tom English, BBC Sport Scotland chief sportswriter

Behich has had his fun, gallivanting about World Cup fields in Qatar, chasing after Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe one week and Julian Alvarez and his best chum Lionel Messi the next.

What a blissful parallel universe the Dundee United man has been living in this past while.

The day job beckons, Aziz old pal. For Olivier Giroud read Joel Nouble. If you're available for selection you're at Livingston on Saturday. In case you've forgotten, you're bottom of the Scottish Premiership. Reality bites and all that.

