Hibs 1-0 Hearts: Your views

We asked for your views on Hibernian's 1-0 win against Hearts, here's what you said:

Allan: Fair play to Johnson. He’s had his critics recently over team selection but got it spot on today with all the players in green looking up for the fight. Joe Newell was different. Thoroughly deserved three points and long overdue!

Fergis: Hibs were the better team, though we still lacked goal threat. Hibs looked like a team together whereas Hearts looked very disjointed, it probably should have been more comfortable for us, huge win for a top-six place.

John: Well deserved win, admittedly Hearts were poor but very poor choices in the final third stopped us winning by a wider margin. Newell, Hanlon and Fish were pick of the bunch.

George: The result was brilliant. The performance is a start but against the poorest Hearts side I've seen for years, it wasn't outstanding. Still a few round pegs in square holes but much better than the last two games. Although, both Motherwell and Dundee United were better than Hearts. Top six looks achievable. We re-set again for last five 'cup finals'.

Martin: If only we could play like that every week! The atmosphere was immense. I doubted the starting line up, thinking it was very negative but then that’s why I’m not a manager. Well done everyone connected with the club, a great day.