Brighton have rejected a verbal offer from Tottenham for Leandro Trossard, and the Seagulls having no intention of selling the 28-year-old Belgium forward in January. (Football Insider), external

Meanwhile, Sporting Lisbon say Spurs must pay Pedro Porro's 45m euros (£36.7m) release clause in full if they want to sign the 23-year-old Spain defender this month. (Guardian), external

