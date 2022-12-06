B﻿rentford will have to bring in attacking reinforcements in January after Ivan Toney's charge over alleged breaches of betting rules - that's the view of the team on BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast.

Toney faces a lengthy ban if allegations made against him are proven.

England defender Kieran Trippier was banned for 10 weeks by the FA in December 2020 for giving out information for others to bet on his transfer from Tottenham to Atletico Madrid.

Former Charlton and Reading defender Steve Brown told The Far Post podcast: "They are going to have to go into the market, it’s as simple as that.

"I’d be stunned if they don’t have a back-up plan as we speak.

"They just don’t have the firepower and that’s a massive loss. They will have multiple names and you know Brentford don’t mind looking across Europe and in leagues people don’t look at too deeply."

BBC Radio London's P﻿hil Parry added: "They have always had a succession plan. When Maupay went they knew Ollie Watkins was coming through. Then when he was getting moved on they were always looking at Ivan Toney.

"They have gone domestically for strikers since Maupay. They have moved on and that’s why maybe people are bigging up Ben Brereton-Diaz."

