Stuart Kettlewell makes one change to the Motherwell side that claimed a 2-0 win at Ross County a fortnight ago.

Striker Jon Obika drops out altogether and is replaced by midfielder Dean Cornelius.

But Kettlewell is boosted by the returns of Mikael Mandron and Shane Blaney, who both feature in a matchday squad for the first time in almost two months.

