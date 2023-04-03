David Moyes is exactly the kind of manager relegation-threatened clubs would want, says former Spurs full-back Stephen Kelly, after the West Ham boss got a crucial victory over Southampton yesterday.

With rivals Crystal Palace and Leicester both replacing their managers in the past two weeks, Kelly believes Moyes would have been top of their wanted list had he been available, and that is why he has kept his job at London Stadium.

"You look around the leagues and you think if Moyes was on the market now, all these clubs would try to get him," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"Who would West Ham replace Moyes with? He has the knowhow, understands the league and he gets teams motivated and organised.

"It's just been really disappointing because West Ham have been on such good runs in the last two seasons."

