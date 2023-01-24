A﻿donis Storr, The Roaring Peacock, external

The Leeds United fans' song for Wilfried Gnonto – which makes a reference to the player's penis size – has been criticised by anti-discrimination group Kick it Out and the Football Association.

Kick it Out stated: "Racial stereotypes are harmful and offensive, irrespective of the intention to show support for a player."

While the chant may be meant to be good natured, Leeds supporters should do better than perpetuate a racial stereotype.

The Elland Road club has a history of anti-racism.

When South African winger Albert Johanneson - who was the first black player to feature in an FA Cup final - was racially abused playing for the Leeds team of the 1960s, Billy Bremner's seemingly unprovoked fouls on opposition players were actually retribution.

And in the 1980s, fans kicked out the far-right National Front from leafleting outside the ground.

No formal statement has been made by the club condemning the Gnonto chant - but it's time for one.