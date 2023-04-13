Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

The timing was awful.

Several rotten chickens came home to roost on Easter Sunday with a crushing 5-1 home defeat to a relegation rival. Well, not several, millions of pounds' worth in fact.

Before the capitulation to Crystal Palace, the club announced a £36.7m loss for the year up to June 2022 while simultaneously adjusting the prior year's accounts by the £15.5m they were forced to pay RB Leipzig to honour Jean-Kevin Augustin's non-transfer in 2020.

Worse was to follow on Easter Monday as the questions asked of Fifa since last November were finally answered.

Once the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled that United had to pay up, the spectre loomed that Augustin, who made three substitute appearances in the Championship on loan at Leeds, could claim for breach of contract for the five-year deal he had agreed at Elland Road should they gain promotion to the Premier League.

BBC Radio Leeds asked Fifa if Augustin had been successful in claiming £24.5m.

"Fifa can confirm that a decision was rendered by the Dispute Resolution Chamber of the Football Tribunal on 30 March 2023 in the case between the player, Jean-Kevin Augustin, and the English club, Leeds United FC," came the response.

"As the case is not yet final and binding, we are not in a position to comment further."

If United lose their appeal, it will be a double financial body blow which potentially works out at a cost of £40m for 48 minutes.

Crazy maths in a crazy league where, despite a record income of £189m being pumped into the club in 2022, it could not wash its face. The business maxim is that turnover is vanity and profit is sanity, but when has football ever made financial sense?

And if Augustin is thinking of what next after he hangs his boots up, then maybe a legal career awaits.

Not many professions allow you to charge £833,000 per minute.