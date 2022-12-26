Reds make winning start to top-four bid

Harry Poole, BBC Sport

Within "punching distance" - but still a "long arm" away. Jurgen Klopp continued with his boxing analogy prior to kick-off at Villa Park on Saturday as Liverpool began their post-World Cup bid to earn a Premier League top-four place.

The 3-1 victory that followed, hours after fourth-placed Tottenham were held by Brentford, means they now have more than a fighting chance.

Darwin Nunez - having scored twice in Liverpool's last league outing against Southampton in November - will hope to rediscover his goalscoring form at the earliest opportunity after missing a host of big chances against Aston Villa.

But his relentless efforts contributed towards a crucial away victory - only Liverpool's second in seven away league games this season - which saw the Reds win three on the bounce in the competition for the first time this term.

Despite their early season struggles, Klopp's side now sit within five points of Spurs having played one game fewer and this was another step in the right direction for last season's runners-up, who return to Anfield next to face Leicester City on Friday.