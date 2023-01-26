Arnaut Danjuma says signing for Tottenham was a no brainer and that coming to England "is like coming home".

The 25-year-old Netherlands forward - who has previously played for Bournemouth - has joined Spurs on loan from Villarreal until the end of the season and is Antonio Conte's first signing of the January transfer window.

When asked how it feels to sign for Spurs, he said: "Amazing, amazing. I’m very delighted to be here. As soon as Tottenham Hotspur came through for me it was a no brainer.

"It’s a massive club, brilliant coach, brilliant staff, brilliant club so it is obviously unbelievable. I am very excited to be part of the team.

"I’m really looking forward to working with him [Conte]. He’s got so much experience as a manager. For me as a developing player it gives me the opportunity to learn and be among the greats.

"I hope to add something extra and have an impact. Hopefully I can add some goals and assists to the team which hopefully results in more wins.

"Coming to England for me is like coming home. I speak the language, very used to the culture, familiar with the people. I’m hoping I don’t need too much to adapt and I’ll do my best to make sure I integrate in the group as good as possible."

Did you know? Since the start of last season, Danjuma is one of only two La Liga players - along with Vinicius Junior - to have scored 10 or more goals with both his left (10) and right foot (12) across all competitions.