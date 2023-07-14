Findlay returns to Killie on season-long loan

Scotland cap Stuart Findlay is back for a fourth spell with Kilmarnock, arriving on a season-long loan from Oxford United.

The centre-back previously had loan stints in 2015-16 and 2017-18 before returning on a permanent deal the following campaign for a three-year spell.

Having moved on to MLS side Philadelphia Union and then Oxford, the 27-year-old is now back as Derek McInnes' seventh summer recruit.

Findlay has made a total of 144 appearances for the Rugby Park side and earned international recognition while with Killie, scoring on his Scotland debut in the 6-0 win over San Marino in 2019.