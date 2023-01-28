Ross County 3-0 Kilmarnock: analysis

Manager Derek McInnes hit the nail on the head with his assessment of Kilmarnock's play in Dingwall. His team had chances to score but were sucker-punched for the first, gambled wrongly for the second and were left chasing the game thereafter.

They will have to find a way to get points on the road to ease their relegation worries, which are now desperately real - they are bottom of the pile with 15 games to go.

It is hard to imagine a team containing the likes of Ash Taylor, Liam Polworth, a reinvigorated Jordan Jones and Scott Robinson going down - but they will have to scrap for every point to avoid the drop.